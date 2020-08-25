Ambitious Staunton graduate launches IT career at L&C

× Expand Sophomore Tristan Moore is pursuing an associate in applied science degree in information technology at L&C.

With an eye on a career in information technology and an internship already secured, Lewis and Clark Community College sophomore Tristan Moore is excited for what his future holds.

After graduating from Staunton High School in 2019, Moore knew right away what sort of career he wanted to pursue.

“It is what my dad does for a living, and it is kind of second nature to me,” Moore said. “It’s something I’m interested in and I enjoy learning about it. The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.”

Moore chose to pursue his ambitions with an associate in applied science in internet technology from L&C.

“L&C is close to home and some friends recommended I go here because they liked it too,” Moore said.

Moore appreciates the IT program’s learn-by-doing approach.

“The hands-on and virtual labs are great,” Moore said. “We each have our own network rack to work on.”

Assistant Professor and Program Coordinator Doyle McClellan plays an integral role in Moore’s understanding of the material.

“In the classroom, he is a great teacher and pushed all to develop our own personal goals,” Moore said. “He always has an answer for anything you ask him and offers great advice. He does a lot for his community and family and does it all with a great sense of humor.”

Moore recommends L&C’s program to anyone interested in a career in information technology.

“All of my teachers are awesome and want the best for us,” Moore said. “We are always asked about our future ambitions and we’re given positive, constructive feedback.”

Moore has already landed an internship at Alhambra-Grant Fork Telecommunications and plans to enter the workforce full time as soon as possible.

“I want to complete my associate degree and certificates, for now, but I’m looking into a bachelor’s degree,” Moore said. “I want to improve my leadership skills, learn new skills and improve my efficiency with completing projects.”

Moore, who enjoys being outdoors and spending time with family and friends, as well as playing video games, credits his mission work with fostering his desire to help people.

“I really like helping people,” Moore said. “I’ve been on a few mission trips and it was an amazing time. I’ve had the best experiences while helping people.”

He hopes to use his education and training to help people.

“I’m super ambitious about my career,” Moore said. “I can’t wait to see what the next chapter of my life is and where I will go.”

To learn more about the Information Technology program at L&C, contact McClellan at (618) 468-4951 or dmcclellan@lc.edu. Visit the Information Technology program page at www.lc.edu/program/IT/.

