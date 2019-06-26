American Legion State Golf Tournament benefits Riverbend vets

It’s a two-day golf tournament 200 miles from the Riverbend, but multiple local veterans have benefited and will benefit from the continued success of the American Legion State Golf Tournament.

This year’s tournament will be Aug. 3-4 in Danville, where it’s been held since its inception a few years ago. The golf will take place over the course of two days at Danville’s Harrison Park Golf Course and the privately-owned Turtle Run Golf Course.

A portion of the proceeds will make its way back to the Riverbend with the help of Ron Swaim, a committee member for the tournament. The Godfrey resident has been working with local group Veterans Caring for Veterans to ensure that a cut of the money raised by the tournament goes toward helping area veterans with their needs.

Last year, that amount was $500, and it went toward a few different projects, including redoing a World War II veteran’s bathroom and purchasing a kitchen table and chairs set for a Cottage Hills mother who has cancer.

“We have found that Veterans Caring for Veterans is the best affiliate we can find where every gets the biggest bang for their buck,” Swaim said. “And that’s what we’re out here for, helping veterans that are a little bit less fortunate.”

As the tournament grows in popularity and success, Swaim said he’s hoping to be able to bring even more money back to the region in the future.

The agenda for the two-day tournament includes two rounds of golf, in which foursomes -- at least one member of which must be an American Legion member in good standing -- play a scramble. Other items on the itinerary include a putting contest at Turtle Run, a demonstration by speed painter John Jansky, a live band and fireworks, among other events.

Entry fee is $125 per player. Swaim said nine teams from the Metro East had already registered for the tournament as of mid-June.

“I want to thank all the hole sponsors and teams from this area helping sponsor this tournament that make it the success it has been,” he said.

For registration and more details, email ALStateGolf@gmail.com, call 800-383-4386, or visit https://www.visitdanvillearea.com/american-legion-state-golf-tournament/.