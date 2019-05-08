An inspiring trip

× Expand St. John Neumann eighth-grade class at the Shrine of St. John Neumann

× Expand St. John Neumann eighth-grade class at the White House

The eighth-grade class at St. John Neumann recently took a class trip to Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. After a visit to the Liberty Bell, they enjoyed a spiritual tour of St. Peter’s Church and the Shrine of St. John Neumann. While at the shrine, Canonical Administrator Father Joseph led the class in the Celebration of the Eucharist. Once they were in D.C., they enjoyed the sights. Father Joseph was very proud of the eighth-graders, saying they should be “commended for carrying themselves with dignity and maturity as we made our pilgrimage through Arlington National Cemetery.” The students also visited the White House, Lincoln Memorial, Capitol building, met and thanked veterans who were members of the Honor Flight Program, and more. Not only was the trip inspiring and educational, it was also a great time full of lasting memories. The St. John Neumann class of 2019 will graduate on Friday.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter