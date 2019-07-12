Arendell 60th Anniversary

Jack and Janet Arendell have just celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.

Eugene Jack Arendell and Janet Catherine Hawkins were married on June 20, 1959, at the Community Church in West Alton, Mo., by Rev. Albert Perry.

Jack retired in 1995 after 28 years in the Bellefontaine Neighbors Police Department. He then worked for the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Department as a court bailiff for 13 1/2 years.

Janet worked several part-time jobs but was happiest just being a mom, grandma, and great-grandma. She also enjoys crafts and playing the piano at church.

Their children are David (Tami), Scott (deceased), his widow, Shannon (Andy), and Parker (Penny). They have a total of 16 grandchildren and great-grandchildren, with number 17 due in August.