Aria Iris Johnson

August 18, 2020, 10:53 pm

8 pounds, 1ounce, 21 inches

Alton Memorial Hospital

Daughter of Melvin Johnson and Shelby Maholland of Alton. Grandparents are the late Melvin Cobb, Gladys Cobb of Caruthersville, Mo., and Gerry and Carlene Lewis of New Florence, Mo. Big brothers are Rylan, 12, Melvin, 8, and Braylon, 8.