Baumgartner 60th Anniversary

Jim and Anna Baumgartner of Godfrey celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on July 18, 2019.

Jim Baumgartner and Anna Schneider were married July 18, 1959, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Collinsville. Msgr. Eagear officiated.

Jim retired from National Cash Register Company in 1993.

Anna is a retired teacher from St. Ambrose Catholic School and the East Alton School District.

Anna is known as an avid quilter. Jim’s hobbies include fishing and gardening. They both enjoy traveling and spending time with family.

Their children are Mary Baumgartner of Godfrey, Cathy (Mark) Klucka of Godfrey, Jim (Angie) Baumgartner of Godfrey, and Beth (Ron) Kohler of Godfrey. They have 11 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

The couple celebrated their anniversary with a dinner at Pere Marquette Lodge with family. Their children hosted the event.

A Mass was celebrated at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, including renewal of vows. Father Steve Janoski performed the blessing.