Bivens 50th anniversary

Tom and Nancy Bivens of Bethalto will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on August 16.

Tom Bivens and the former Nancy Kinnison were married August 16, 1969, at Abernathy Chapel Methodist Church in Arab, Mo. Rev. John Allen officiated.

Nancy retired from the Alton School District as a school social worker.

Tom retired from Quality Sand in Collinsville as plant superintendent.

Their children are Travis Bivens (Christy) of Dorsey and Sally Boutelle (Matt) of Holiday Shores.

They have three grandchildren.