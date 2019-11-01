Bugai~Watt Wedding

Anastasiia Bugai and Samuel Watt of DeKalb, Ill., were married at the courthouse in Sycamore, Ill.

The bride is the daughter of Iana and Hennadii Bugai of Kharkiv, Ukraine. She is a graduate of Gymnasium 144 in 2008 and Northern Illinois University, master’s degree in management information systems, in 2019. She is an assistant project manager at NIU.

The groom is the son of Walter “Quincy” and Danette Watt of Alton. He is a graduate of Alton High School in 2009 and Northern Illinois University, master’s degree in instructional technology, in 2019. He is a STEM educator at NIU.