Terry and Cathy Buhs of Bethalto will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on September 5, 2019.

Terry Buhs and the former Cathy Carnahan were married September 5, 1969, at Bunker Hill Congregational Church. Rev. Kenneth Russell officiated.

Terry is the former president and CEO of Wegman Electric Co.

Cathy is a housewife.

Their children are Matthew (Nancy) Buhs of Moro and Adam (Wylie) Buhs of Bethalto.

They have six grandchildren.

A family dinner is planned.