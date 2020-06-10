Claywell-Reft Engagement

The Young's Photo + Film

Caroline Claywell and Luke Reft have announced their engagement.

The couple resides in Alton and Florissant, Mo.

The bride-to-be’s parents are Jim and Kathy Claywell of Alton.

The groom-to-be’s parents are John and Sharon Reft of Florissant.

Caroline is a 2012 graduate of Marquette Catholic High School and a 2018 graduate of Murray State University. She is a speech-language pathologist for the Special School District of St. Louis.

Luke is a 2012 graduate of Marquette Catholic High School and a 2016 graduate of Lindenwood University. He is an account executive at Tradesmen International.

Their wedding is planned for Sept. 12, 2020, in Alton.