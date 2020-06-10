Claywell-Reft Engagement

The Young's Photo + Film
Caroline Claywell and Luke Reft have announced their engagement.
The couple resides in Alton and Florissant, Mo.
The bride-to-be’s parents are Jim and Kathy Claywell of Alton.
The groom-to-be’s parents are John and Sharon Reft of Florissant.
Caroline is a 2012 graduate of Marquette Catholic High School and a 2018 graduate of Murray State University. She is a speech-language pathologist for the Special School District of St. Louis.
Luke is a 2012 graduate of Marquette Catholic High School and a 2016 graduate of Lindenwood University. He is an account executive at Tradesmen International.
Their wedding is planned for Sept. 12, 2020, in Alton.