Cordes 50th Anniversary

Dave and Liz Cordes of Godfrey will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on December 13, 2019.

Dave Cordes and the former Liz Ruhnke were married December 13, 1969, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in San Antonio, Texas.

Dave is retired from Tri Star Mercedes-Benz after 37 years. He now works part time with Mercedes-Benz of St. Louis.

Liz is a volunteer at Ss. Peter & Paul church and school.

Their children are Paul (Mary) of Alton, Mark of Springfield, Ill., John (Sarah) of Alton, and Lynn Lanza (Joe) of the Phoenix, Ariz., area.

They have eight grandchildren.

They celebrated their anniversary with their entire family on a trip to Florida and a cruise to the Caribbean this past August.