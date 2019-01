Richard and Hope Cox of Alton will celebrate their 50th anniversary Jan. 24.

Richard Cox and the former Hope Moran were married Jan. 24, 1969, in Alton, with Rev. Paul Krebs officiating.

Richard is retired from Owens Illinois Glass.

Hope is retired from Global Brass.

They have two children, Ricky Cox of Alton and Robin Zobrist of Bethalto; and seven grandchildren.

The couple celebrated their 50th anniversary with a dinner with their children and grandchildren.