Daech 50th Anniversary

Mike and Marsha Daech will celebrate 50 years of marriage this month. They will renew their wedding vows at 1 p.m. Dec. 22 at St. Paul Lutheran Church of Wood River. Pastor David Schultz will officiate and Dale Lockard will play the organ. A reception will follow in the auditorium.

They were married at St. Paul by Pastor R.W. Meyer on Dec. 21, 1968.

The couple had three daughters: Tisha LaNae, Lana JaNae, and Lisa RaNae. Lana and Lisa have passed away. The couple also has one granddaughter, Madison.

Mike received a bachelor’s degree from SIUE, a master’s degree from SIUE and another master’s degree from the University of Missouri. He is retired from working at the Biomedical Library of Southern Illinois University.

Marsha also received a bachelor’s degree from SIUE. Marsha worked at Lovejoy Library and a school library in Missouri, along with library work for the Wood River-Hartford School District and work for the Post Office. She was the first mail carrier for the South Roxana Post Office, where she retired in 2011.