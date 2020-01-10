Drury 65th Anniversary

David Wiegand

Chuck and Barbara Drury celebrated their 65th anniversary on December 24, 2019.

Charles (Chuck) Drury and Barbara Greenley were teenage sweethearts from Cairo. Even though they lived right across the alley from each other, they really met at the roller rink in North Cairo. They began dating and one year later they married at the Washington Avenue Baptist Church with Rev. Donald Hurlburt officiating on Dec. 24, 1954. Although they had different personalities, they agreed on one thing: and that was to have a family. That was fulfilled over the next seven years and they had three children: a boy and two girls, Kent, Vanessa, and Lori. They both had a strong desire to serve the Lord and have been trying to fulfill that for 65 years. God is good! Barbara worked at the Kress Dime Store, the IGA grocery store, and after the kids were older, she worked at Bunny Bread store in Wood River for 11 years. Chuck worked at Nabisco in Cairo for almost 14 years, then worked for Shell Oil Company in Wood River for 25 years. He retired for 10 years while they raised their triplet grandchildren. He then worked 16 years for Alton Memorial Hospital and just retired this year in October.