Elena Rose Marie Maronie
August 10, 2020, 5:50 pm
7 pounds, 12 ounces, 19 inches
Alton Memorial Hospital
Daughter of Austin Maronie and Wendy Wray of East Alton. Grandparents are Terry Wray of Wood River and Radillia Young of Alton.
