Eva Rain Tanney

June 21, 2020, 3:21 am

7 pounds, 8 ounces, 20 inches

Alton Memorial Hospital

Daughter of Michael Tanney and Jessica Tanney of Godfrey. Grandparents are the late Patrick Tanney and Sue Tanney of Godfrey, Jay Stemm of Alton, and Laura Krawczak and Chris Krawczak of Moro. Big brothers are Chris, 15, and Beau, 2.