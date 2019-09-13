Fair 71st Anniversary

William and Helen Fair of East Alton are celebrating their 71st anniversary.

William Fair and Helen Mitchell were married September 4, 1948, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in West Alton, Mo. Father Vincent Schuler officiated.

William retired in 1989 as an operating engineer at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

Helen worked at Glik’s Department Store for 25 years and later retired from the Wood River Township Assessor’s Office.

Their children are Mike of Godfrey, Mark of Bethalto, Tim of Dallas, Texas, and Jennifer McCalley of East Alton.

They have eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

They were honored by a small family celebration.