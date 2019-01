John and Evelyn Gabriel will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Jan. 19, 2019.

John Gabriel and the former Evelyn Gerbig Cooper were married Jan. 19, 1969, at Zion Presbyterian Church in Fosterburg.

John is retired from the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Evelyn is retired from the U.S. District Court.

They have one son, Gary Cooper, of Godfrey.

There will be an anniversary celebration later this year.