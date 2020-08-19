Gaines-Schranck Engagement

Rebekah Gaines and Andrew Schranck announce their engagement. The bride is the daughter of Steven and Cheryl of Arlington, Texas. She grew up attending Arlington Seventh Day Adventist Church in Arlington, Texas.

The groom is the son of Chuck and Julie of Alton. He grew up attending St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. He popped the question on a brisk day in March 2019 along the Chicago River.

Rebekah Gaines is an architectural designer at Arkos Design in Mishawaka, Ind., where she has been for a year and a half since graduating with her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in architecture from Andrews University in Berrien Springs, Mich., in 2017 and 2018, respectively.

Andrew Schranck is an Innovation Fellow at enFocus Inc. in South Bend, Ind., where he has been since July 2019. He earned his bachelor’s degrees in civil and architectural engineering from Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla, Mo., in 2013 before going on to complete his doctoral studies in environmental engineering at the University of Notre Dame in 2019.

They will be married in St. Louis in October 2020.