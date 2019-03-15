Gill 50th Anniversary

Glen and Betty Gill of Brighton will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary March 21, 2019.

Glen Gill and the former Betty Roderfeld were married March 21, 1969, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Brighton.

Glen is retired from Olin Brass Corp.

Betty is retired from Crown Optical Business Office in Alton.

Their children are Cherie (Jeff) Mortland of Bunker Hill and Laura (Craig) Jones of Plainview, Ill. They have two grandchildren.

The couple will celebrate their anniversary with a dinner with family.