Gowin 35th Anniversary

Edward and Michele Gowin of Bethalto will celebrate their 35th wedding anniversary on March 22, 2020.

Edward Gowin and the former Michele Meyers were married March 22, 1985, at St. Bernard Church in Wood River. Father David Peters officiated.

Edward is retired after 34 years from Albrecht-Hamlin/Jack Schmitt Chevrolet as an auto body technician.

Michele is employed by the village of Bethalto.

Their children are Andrew and Jennifer, both of Bethalto. They have two grandchildren, Lula, 6; and Leo, 5.

They will celebrate by going on an Alaskan cruise with friends next spring.