Graham 55th Anniversary

Lee and Dottie Graham celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary on May 29, 2020.

Lee Graham and the former Dottie Harlan were married May 29, 1965, at First Baptist Church in East Alton; Rev. Gilbreath officiated.

Lee is retired from Guy's Chips and Madison County Transit.

Dottie is retired from Kroger, Park N Shop and Dierberg's.

Their children are Julie and Todd Heinemann of Bethalto, Holly and Michael Bunch of Godfrey, and the late Christopher Lee.

They have six grandchildren: Alexas Graham, Jeremy Heinemann, Jake Dabbs, Logan Buchanan, Rylee Harrison and Sophie Bunch.

They have four great-grandchildren: Chloe Graham, Bella Dabbs, Kendra and Paisley Buchanan.

Because of COVID-19, the family will have a dinner to celebrate at a later date.

Lee and Dottie enjoy traveling and spending time with their family.