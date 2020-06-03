Greene 70th Anniversary

Marion and Wilma Greene of Alton will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on June 7, 2020. The Rev. Ross Partridge performed the wedding of Greene and the former Wilma Bruce on June 7, 1950, at the Park Avenue Church parsonage in Mount Vernon, Ill.

Greene retired from Jefferson Smurfit and was also employed at Peyton Olds-Cadillac and Upper Alton Cemetery. Mrs. Greene was employed for 19 years at Losch Greenhouses.

Their daughters and sons-in-law are Susan and Mike Carroll of Alton and Barbara and Mike Montgomery of Godfrey.