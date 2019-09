Mark Hackworth and Rosemary Gaertner (Griffin) celebrated five years of marital bliss on September 13, 2019.

The couple were married at a surprise wedding at Rosemary’s so-called retirement party with friends and family.

Mark is retired from the Hit-N-Run Food Stores. Rosemary retired from Barnes-Jewish Hospital, where she was a nurse practitioner.

Between them, they have a bunch of kids, stepkids, grandkids and great-grandkids. Life is good.