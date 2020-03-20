Hanlon 50th Anniversary

Timothy and Joyce Hanlon of Godfrey are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. He and the former Joyce Greer were married April 3, 1970, at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Alton. Father McGovern officiated.

Tim is retired from Olin Corporation, Winchester Division. Joyce is retired from Marquette Catholic High School.

Their children are Erin (Tom) Spain of Godfrey and Meagan Hanlon of Alton. They have three grandchildren, Claire and Jack Spain and Caitlyn Hanlon.

The family will be celebrating with a dinner at a later date.