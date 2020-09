Mr. and Mrs. Todd E. Heinemann of Bethalto celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary on September 10, 2020.

Todd E. Heinemann and the former Julie L. Graham were married September 10, 2010, in Las Vegas. Rev. Adam Ducrro officiated.

They are both employed at SIUE.

Their children are Jeremy of Swansea, Logan of Bethalto and Rylee of Bethalto. They have two grandchildren.

Because of COVID-19, the couple is unable to celebrate their destination vow renewal.