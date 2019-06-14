Henson~Lock Engagement

David and Sherri Henson of Fosterburg would like to announce the upcoming wedding of their daughter, Adrianna Henson, to Ethan Lock.

Ethan is the son of Eldon Lock of St. Elmo and Barb and Matt Barton of Alton.

Adrianna is a 2012 graduate of Alton High School and a 2016 graduate of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, with a bachelor of science in mass communications. She is an account executive at Brighton Agency in Clayton, Mo.

Ethan is a 2012 graduate of Alton High School. He is a laborer with Berco Construction in Cottage Hills.

The couple is planning an August 24, 2019, wedding at Kuhs Estate in Spanish Lake, Mo. They reside in Alton.