Holmes 50th Anniversary

Jack and Judy Holmes of Jerseyville will celebrate 50 years of marriage on Friday, June 21.

Jack and the former Judy Purdes were married at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Madison on June 21, 1969. The Holmes will celebrate this very special day with Holy Mass at St. Pius X Church and attendance at their granddaughter Shea’s dance recital in Portland, Ore. Their greatest blessings will be with them: Oliver, Angeline, Maggie and Caroline Holmes, John and Emily Holmes and children — Jack, Charlie and Shea — and Julia and Eric Mlinar and children — Cecilia and Anna.

Jack is a former teacher, coach and principal of Illini Middle School in Jerseyville, former principal of St. John Neumann Catholic School in Maryville and current athletic director of Marquette Catholic High School in Alton.

Judy is a wife, mother, grandmother and church lady.