Johnson 50th Anniversary

Van and Jane Johnson of Wood River are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on May 31.

Van E. Johnson and the former Jane K. Baumann were married May 31, 1969, at the 1st Baptist Church in Edwardsville.

Van is a retired truck driver for Conagra Flour Mill after 31 years and Olin Corp. after 6 years.

Jane retired as an office associate at JCPenney at Alton Square Mall after 32 years. Jane previously worked at Laclede Steel and the Social Security Administration.

Their daughters and spouses are Angie and Brian Sorgea and Vanessa and John Sims. They have four grandchildren, Bailee and Ashtin Sorgea and Harley and Wyatt Sims, all of Brighton.