Lewis 50th Anniversary

Lonnie and Diane Lewis of Cottage Hills will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on December 6, 2019.

Lonnie Davis and the former Diane Martin were married December 6, 1969.

Lonnie is the owner and operator of Clearview Home Improvement.

Diane is a retired bus driver for the Bethalto School District.

Their children are Lonnie and Renee Lewis of Bunker Hill, Terrina and John Harris of Bethalto, and Ann and Whit Patrick of Cottage Hills.

They have 11 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

Their children invite the community to celebrate their anniversary at an open house at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 23, at the Bethalto Senior Center, 100 E. Central St.