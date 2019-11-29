McDanel 50th Anniversary

George and Karen McDanel of Rosewood Heights will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on November 29, 2019.

George McDanel and the former Karen Coombs were married on November 29, 1969, at Church of God in Alton, with Doyle Miller officiating.

George is a retired pipefitter with Shell Oil Company and served two tours in Vietnam in the U.S. Navy Seabees.

Karen is a retired secretary with Ralston Purina Co. in St. Louis.

Their children are Chris McDanel of Bethalto and Gregory McDanel of Naperville, Ill.

They have six grandchildren.

Their children will host a reception at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019, at the Wood River VFW Post.