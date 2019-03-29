Pace 50th Anniversary

Randy and Chris Pace of Bethalto will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on April 4, 2019.

Randy Pace and the former Chris Scarcella were married April 4, 1969, in Glen Burnie, Md., with Rev. Vice officiating.

Randy is retired from Roberts Motors in Alton and is currently working at Dugger Pools in Bethalto.

Chris elected to stay home and raise her daughters and help babysit her grandchildren. Chris is known for her famous meatballs, Christmas cookies, and holiday candies.

Their children are Tammy Mikulay (Scott Wernsman), Lisa, Debbie, and Julie Goodman (Bill). They have five grandchildren, Andrew and Adam Mikulay; Trevor, Emily and Amber Goodman.

Randy and Chris will be celebrating later in the summer with a vacation to Destin, Fla., with their family.