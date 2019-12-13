Paslay Anniversary

Ralph and Marsha Paslay of Dow will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on December 20, 2019.

They were married December 20, 1969.

Ralph is the owner of Ralph G. Paslay Custom Homes and Coldwell Banker Paslay, Realtors.

Marsha is a real estate agent at Coldwell Banker Paslay, Realtors.

Their children are Michael and Lisa Paslay of Brighton, David and Traci Paslay of Bethalto, and Brad and Randi Paslay.

They have nine grandchildren.

Their children will host an open house at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 14, at Highflyers Grille, 16 Terminal Drive in East Alton.