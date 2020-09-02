Penelope Rosalina Pearl Warner

August 31, 2020, 10:26 pm

7 lbs, 4 oz, 20 inches

Home birth

Daughter of Steven DeWitt Warner and Sarah Marie Warner of Godfrey. Grandparents are Cary Warner of Arnold, Mo., Lori Smith of Hamburg, Ill., Ranson Kessinger of Alton and Nancy Kessinger of Alton. Big sisters are Evelynn Infinity Opal Warner, 7; and Clementine Honey Bea Warner, 4. Paternal stepgrandmother, Jennifer Warner; paternal stepgrandfather, Jim Smith; maternal great-grandparents Wilbur and Patricia Helmkamp; cousin, Amelia Ruth Petroline.