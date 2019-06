Dan and Violet Perkhiser of Bethalto will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on July 19, 2019. They were married July 19, 1969.

Their children are John (Jamie) Perkhiser of Godfrey, Nat (Maria) Perkhiser of Bethalto, Jennifer Price of Bethalto, and Amanda (Jamie) Vogel of Edwardsville. They have seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

They will celebrate at an open house, hosted by their children, at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Our Lady Queen of Peace in Bethalto.