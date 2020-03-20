Ricks 50th Anniversary

Michael and Janice Ricks of Godfrey celebrated their 50th anniversary on Friday, March 20.

The couple were married on the first day of spring in 1970 at the home of her parents, Mr. and Mrs. F. W. Pivoda, in Godfrey. The Rev. Robert Ricks, cousin of the groom, officiated. The maid of honor was Margie Pivoda, sister of the bride, and best man was Robert Gibson. The reception was held at Alton Little Theater Showplace.

The have one son, Stephen Ricks, married to Megan (Dona) Ricks, and two young grandsons, Milo and Brody.

Michael, a veteran of the U.S. Army, retired from the Department of Veterans Affairs. Janice was employed by The Wall Street Journal, the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business, and Owens-Illinois Machine Mfg., where she was an N/C programmer. At the time of her retirement, she worked for the Episcopal Parish of Alton. They both are graduates of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

The family hopes to host a reception for the couple at a later date.