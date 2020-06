Ronin Orion Andrews-Hoffman

June 5, 2020, 8:06 am

8.4 pounds, 20.5 inches

Alton Memorial Hospital

Son of Jonathan Hoffman and Aurora Andrews of Wood River. Grandparents are Steve Wilson and Diane Wilson of Creve Coeur, Mo.; Russ Domitrovich of St. Charles, Mo.; and Alixandria Andrews of Alton. Big sister is Raegan Zalsman, 10.