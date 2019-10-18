Simms 50th Anniversary

Terry and Brenda Simms of South Roxana celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary October 17, 2019.

Terry Simms married the former Brenda Zumwalt on October 17, 1969, at First Christian Church of Wood River.

Terry is retired from Laclede Steel and is a Vietnam Army veteran.

Brenda is a retired homemaker.

Their children are Terrah and Tom Bevolo of South Roxana and Tanya and Mark Shearlock of East Alton.

They have nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and one is on the way.

Terry and Brenda will be celebrating their anniversary by going on a multistate trip with their daughters and their spouses.