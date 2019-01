Lori and Jeff Snyder of Godfrey would like to announce the upcoming wedding of their daughter, Britain Snyder, to John Pluester.

John is the son of Dan Pluester of East Alton and Rhonda Breslin of Wood River.

Britain is a graduate of Jersey Community High School and a teacher at Brussels High School.

John is a graduate of Roxana High School and an electrician for Wegman Electric.

The East Alton couple is planning a Sept. 28, 2019, wedding at Pere Marquette State Park in Grafton.