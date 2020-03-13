Tassinari 30th Anniversary

Michael Walter and Mary Elizabeth (Cordes) Tassinari of East Alton celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary March 9, 2020, while in Minnesota.
The couple is planning a future celebration with family and friends.
