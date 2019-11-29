Thompson 50th Anniversary

Larry and Judy Thompson of Godfrey celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on November 21, 2019.

Larry Thompson and the former Judy Fortschneider were married November 21, 1969, at St. Mary’s Church in Alton. Monsignor James Suddes officiated.

Larry was a teacher at Alton High School for 30 years and later worked in technical sales; he is retired.

Judy taught preschool at Evangelical School for the Young Years and was a teacher at St. Ambrose Catholic School; she is retired.

Their children are Jennifer Weiner of Godfrey and John Thompson of Nashville, Tenn.

They have five grandchildren.

Family and friends were invited to a dinner Nov. 23 at Gentelin’s on Broadway, hosted by their children.