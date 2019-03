Fifty years ago, on March 8, 1969, Louis Timar and Patricia Fuderick were married at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Wood River.

They celebrated with an open house given by Bill and Leigh Anne Reedy and Steve and Carla Sitze. Father Donald Wolford performed the blessing.

Louis retired from Olin and is currently employed at Mark’s Mortuary. Pat is a housewife.

They are planning a trip to Canada in the spring.