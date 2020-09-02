Trusty 60th Anniversary

Jack and Shirley Trusty of Godfrey celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on August 6, 2020.

Jack Trusty and the former Shirley McClaine were married on August 6, 1960, in a private residence on Willow Way Street in East Alton. Jonathan Trusty was the officiant.

Jack was employed 35 years at Owens-Illinois Glass.

Shirley was employed 30 years at Abundant Life Church.

Their children are Gregory Trusty of Alton and Jonathan Trusty of St. Clair Shores, Mich.

They have three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

They celebrated at an open house on August 21. Although the event has already happened, you may send cards to Jon Trusty, 23216 Harmon St., St. Clair Shores, MI 48080.