Wittman 70th Anniversary

Robert and Alice Wittman of rural Godfrey are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary on November 4, 2019.

Robert Wittman married the former Alice Oulson on November 4, 1949, at St. Alphonsus Church in Brighton.

Robert is retired from the Alton Boxboard Company and farming. Alice continues to be a homemaker.

Robert and Alice have 7 children, 18 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren, with one on the way. Their children are Jane (Steve) Cornelius, Nancy (Jim) Heafner, Barb (Gary) Knecht, Randy (Lisa) Wittman, Ron (Kim) Wittman, Roger (Betty), and Rusty (Kelli) Wittman.

Robert and Alice will be celebrating their anniversary with family and friends at their home.