Annual Alton Restaurant Week comes at needed time

Alton All-Star Restaurant Week provides Riverbend residents a chance to celebrate some of the areas best food.

This year, it’s some of the restaurants doing the celebrating as well.

The annual event, scheduled this year from July 12-21, brings cause for revelry on the heels of one of the most impactful floods the region has ever seen. Fear of seemingly ever-rising waters will be replaced, Great Rivers and Routes President Brett Stawar hopes, by excitement and anticipation for the return of Restaurant Week -- and a return to normalcy.

“There isn’t such a thing as perfect timing, but the campaign is aligning with the reopening of these destinations,” Stawar said. “This year more than ever, the week is helping the relaunch of a lost month or two of business for our great restaurants in our region.”

A number of the 20-plus participating restaurants were affected by the flood, which encroached on Downtown Alton businesses and made travel to Grafton from Alton exponentially more difficult. Grafton Winery & Brewhaus was able to remain open during the flooding due to being up off the road, but Marketing Director Jameson Dehner said it “will be a team effort to get Grafton back up and running.”

“Restaurant Week this time around comes at the perfect time for us,” he said. “This should help generate a positive spin for us and any restaurant participating. It will help us get excited and get back to running normal like we are accustomed to.”

As usual, Alton Restaurant Week patrons can receive a free souvenir glass, while quantities last, by stopping by the Alton Visitor Center with a receipt from one of the participating restaurants. Patrons must stop by during regular business hours Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For a list of participating restaurants and more information, visit www.altonrestaurantweek.com.