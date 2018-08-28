Apple Fest returns for 28th year

JERSEYVILLE | The Jersey County Historical Society, 601 N. State St., invites the public to the 28th annual Apple Fest on Saturday, Oct. 6.

New signs have been placed at each of the society’s buildings that tell the history of each of them. These upright signs, 36 inches by 24 inches, are a permanent public display. The signs’ purpose is to help preserve the past for future generations.

Historical tour tickets for $5 per person per tour will be sold from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Children younger than 5 will be admitted free. Children 5 and older must purchase a ticket and be accompanied by an adult. Each tour includes the Cheney Mansion, Lone Star School, Union Forest Church, the museum and three log cabins. One tour per person must be completed before 4:30 p.m. that day.

The Cheney Mansion was built around the original “Little Red House” after the Civil War and was a stop along the Underground Railroad in the 1800s. The mansion has period dinnerware, furniture and clothing. The building was originally constructed in the 1850s as a private home and contains a doctor’s office, a music room and a bank vault. It also has access to an underground tunnel where slaves were hidden. A stove has been added to the kitchen that is relative to the period.

The museum, with the Flautt addition, displays many items for the public to view. A ladies, children, transportation, kitchen and military room can be found in this building.

The Flautt addition and many items were donated by the Flautt family. The museum also houses the genealogy department with thousands of family files of which Lois Lock is the historian.

In 2003, the Lone Star one-room school, originally west of Fieldon on the Halemeyer Farm, was moved to the grounds and restored to its historic condition. Many of the furnishings such as the children’s desks were original to the school. A blackboard of canvas is original.

Log cabins in which the McAdams, Plummer and Hagen families lived in the 1930s during the Great Depression are on display. This represents the three cabins that were original to Hickory Grove, which later became Jerseyville. These cabins are furnished with many items from that period.

The Union Forest Church arrived on the grounds in 2011. The church was originally at the intersection of what is now Union Forest and Richey Hollow roads. For a fee, the church is available for a small wedding.

A small cemetery has been placed on the grounds between the cabin and church. It has tombstones surrounded by a wrought-iron fence.

Apple Fest will have entertainment beginning at 9:30 a.m. with musical groups. There will be children’s games, craft booths, demonstrations, and information booths for the public. A quilt raffle will take place at 3 p.m. The Society will serve pioneer stew, ham and beans, fish, chicken strips, fries, desserts and kettle corn.

Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy fun, food and fellowship. For more information, call (618) 535-1584.

