‘Kill the person you were born to be, be the person you wanna be.’

Have you ever wondered just what goes on inside a rock star’s head? How about an alcoholic rock star who is also addicted to drugs, sex, mass adoration ... and shopping?

That is the premise of the newest biopic on the “behind the scenes of rock legends” gravy train, “Rocketman.” The story behind Elton John’s meteoric rise and fall (and rise, and fall, and rise) is actually a refreshing change of pace from the by-the-numbers, linear retelling that is so often the standard formula in this genre.

Hearkening back to “Pink Floyd-The Wall” more than recent efforts such as “Bohemian Rhapsody,” this film relies less on the reality of it all and instead focuses on how the world is seen through young Reggie Dwight’s eyes, and later through the eyes of the caricature he becomes in Elton John (played nearly flawlessly by Teron Egerton).

Much time is spent examining his dysfunctional, loveless childhood, where the crux of the singer’s future vices lie. Then, when the whirlwind of fame and excess kicks in, the movie flies through at a frenetic pace, just as it was experienced by John (“But that was scheduled for next week,” the hungover superstar exclaims at one point in the film. “It is next week,” his manager replies).

In fact, it is often impossible to tell just what era you are in until you notice the set pieces and garish costumes that became almost as timely and iconic as the music. Lots of neon? Top hat? We must be somewhere in the early 1980s.

And such is reality as seen by the star. When he feels so alive he is floating off the ground, he and his audience literally float in the film. We also do not adhere to a correct timeline when it comes to the soundtrack, and lyrics are used to tell a story rather than relay events (If you were one of the many moviegoers upset when Freddie Mercury wrote “We Will Rock You” with short hair and a mustache in “Bohemian Rhapsody,” you may have downright apoplexy when you see a prepubescent Elton John singing “The Bitch is Back” a full 20 years before it is written).

Speaking of the soundtrack, fans have much in which to revel, as full musical productions of “Crocodile Rock” or “I’m Still Standing” can break out at any time, making this some kind of over-the-top musical-biography-docudrama-fantasy-big budget-indie hybrid.

In less capable hands, it could be a disaster, but director Dexter Fletcher has worked seamlessly with executive producer John, writer Lee Hall, and cinematographer George Richmond to create a flamboyant, larger-than-life mess that captures the essence of the man himself in a way convention just never could. His tantrums, addictions, and complicated relationships with songwriting partner Bernie Taupin (a cool Jamie Bell) and manager/lover John Reid (a downright cold Richard Madden) are not whitewashed, and you see the supporting characters just as John does.

If there is a missed opportunity, it is the music itself. While “Rocketman” takes chances in just about every other arena (including drug use and sex), the tunes play it safe with choices such as “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” and “Your Song,” all undisputed classics but played to death by decades of radio. With 50 years of music to choose from, some obscure and underrated selections could have packed even more of an emotional punch during key spots in the movie.

But that is a minor quibble. With much of the credit going to Egerton’s acting chops, this film somehow manages to be dark, depressing, harrowing, uplifting, inspiring, and just plain fun, sometimes all within one three-minute blast of genius.

Just like Elton John.

Rated R, 4 1/2 stars