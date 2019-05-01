‘Mamma Mia:’ Alton Little Theater takes a chance on ABBA extravaganza

× Expand (From left) Dads Harry Bright (Shea Maples), Bill Austin (Brant McCance) and Sam Carmichael (Kevin Frakes) try to woo Donna Sheridan (Lisa Rosenstock).

Kevin Frakes did not want to see “Mamma Mia!” at first.

Then his wife took him to the musical at The Fox in St. Louis. It was a decision that has led to him directing and acting in the show, which will be performed Friday through Sunday, May 10-12, and Wednesday through Sunday, May 15-19, at Alton Little Theater. All shows are at 7:30 p.m., except for Sundays at 2 p.m., and there will be an extra 2 p.m. matinée on Saturday, May 11.

“We went and saw it at The Fox for the first time. It was years ago,” Frakes recalls. “And when I went and saw it, I sat there going, ‘Oh my God, I love this show.’ There’s so much energy onstage. And I was really surprised at how many songs I knew from ABBA.

“So I really enjoyed the show. So after that, I saw it like six other times professionally and amateur. And fell in love with it. So as soon as it was available, I grabbed it for the theater because I knew it would be a good show for us here.”

“Mamma Mia!” tells the story of a girl, Sophie Sheridan (Quinn Perez), who has grown up with her mother, Donna (Lisa Rosenstock), not knowing who her real dad is. It could be architect Sam Carmichael (Frakes), banker Harry Bright, played by Shea Maples; or writer Bill Austin, portrayed by Brant McCance. So Sophie invites the three men to a Greek island for her wedding to Sky (Everett Rhineheart) so she can get to know them and find the one who might be her father.

“Sam is the only one probably who is in love with Donna,” Frakes says of his character in comparison to Maples’ Harry and McCance’s Bill. “These guys kind of have a fling with her, which is kind of something that happens. But Sam is the only one that was in love with her, always has been in love with her.”

Maples says his character Harry is introverted and prim and proper, adding that he’s got his life in order but wants to express himself differently and doesn’t always want to be viewed as the pinnacle that has everything together.

McCance says Bill, on the other hand, is more of a loner.

“Bill is fun. He’s a free spirit, and he’s probably the least uptight of all three of them,” McCance says. “He comes off as uptight but he’s actually very scared. He doesn’t want any commitment whatsoever because he’s used to his little lone life. He’s got a lone path that gets attacked.”

“We all have a special relationship with Sophie without knowing who the dad is,” Frakes says. “And you never do really know. Everyone assumes it’s Sam, but you don’t really know that for sure.”

Other members of the ensemble include Jenna Richards as Rosie and Melinda Call as Tawnya, Donna’s two gal pals and former backup singers in their musical group The Dynamos; Ellen Kasing as Lisa and Lindsey Watters as Ali.

Frakes says he is getting help from Lee Cox, ALT’s vice president of public relations and marketing and development, in directing the show because he’s on stage, but he and the cast have been having a lot of fun in rehearsals.

“As you know being in a show, it’s so much nicer to come to rehearsal and know you are going to have a good time, even though we’re working hard to get the show up,” he said. “Everybody’s doing a really great job.”

Maples says he got involved with this production because of his respected memory of it growing up.

“My mom was always the driving force for me in theater, and my father was always in the background,” Maples says. “He loved movies and stuff like that, and he really introduced me to acting.

“This is the first musical I remember my father coming home from seeing and saying, ‘Oh, that’s Broadway.’ He really enjoyed it. So once I saw it was available, I was like, ‘This is one of my dad’s favorites.’ And because of that, it’s always been one of my favorites. So I got to be involved.”

With popular songs in its roster, such as “Mamma Mia!,” “Dancing Queen” and “Lay All Your Love on Me,” this musical has a ton of what McCance refers to as “eleven o’clock” songs (ones that audience members leave the theater singing).

“It’s a fun show,” he says.

“You can’t sit through this show without doing something,” Frakes says. “These songs were written so well that you’ve got to move.”

“Bring your tapping shoes,” McCance adds, smiling.

ALT will also continue the celebration of Mother’s Day with a special weekend raffle of cash and other prizes for all women in attendance May 10-12, and there will be free Champagne, too.

Call ALT today for tickets at (618) 462-3205.

