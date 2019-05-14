‘Mum’s the Word’ shines light on moms

Ed Reggi Ed Reggi, Founder & artistic director of Paper Slip Theater

Mother. We owe her our life — literally. She’s our No. 1 cheerleader but never hesitates to put us in our place. Her words of advice still ring in our ears decades later, whether or not we want to hear them.

Paper Slip Theatre returns to Jacoby Arts Center to celebrate our special relationship with our moms with “Mum’s the Word” at 8 p.m. Friday.

A cross between “Whose Line Is It Anyway” and the classic “Queen for a Day,” the cast will play a series of improv comedy games. Many of these games are familiar to Jacoby audiences and could be seen on the hit television show, “Whose Line Is It Anyway?”

“What better way to celebrate our mothers than by creating an entire improv show around them,” Paper Slip Theatre artistic director Ed Reggi says.

The award-winning Paper Slip cast includes Reggi, Mimi Swoboda, Chris Hartman, Dustin Massie, DeAnna Massie and Darrell Barber.

Reggi will interview mothers in the audience, along with some of their family members, and use their pearls of wisdom to create live improvisational scenes. The dialogue, action, story and characters are created collaboratively by the players and the audience in present time, without a script.

“The audience will watch some of those amazing mom stories come to life on stage; however, the cast will be honoring our mothers in the show. We never make fun of mom. Instead, we shine a spotlight on everything our moms do,” Reggi says. “It will be fun for the moms and the entire audience.”

Paper Slip Theatre is the region’s oldest professional improvisational theater company, making audiences laugh since 2000. Reggi, its founder and artistic director, is an Emmy award-winning commercial actor, director, screenwriter and producer. The ensemble Paper Slip Theatre is named after the classic improv game that takes audience suggestions written on slips of paper, which the performers must incorporate throughout the game.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door or at jacobyartscenter.org/tickets. Seating is first-come, first-seated and a mix of tables and row seating. Doors open 30 minutes in advance. A cash bar is available. Parking is available on the gravel lot next door.

The public is invited to arrive early to view the exhibit “ART IS . . . FOR ALL” featuring various artists in the OSF Saint Anthony’s Gallery. Visit jacobyartscenter.org/education to view current and upcoming art classes for all ages.

