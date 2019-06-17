‘The Wizard of Oz’ to make an appearance at Alton Little Theater

Alton Little Theater

Alton Little Theater will present the 2019 Summer Showcase production of “The Wizard of Oz” for 10 performances July 25 through Aug. 4. Matinée performances are at 2 p.m. July 27-28 and Aug. 4 and evening performances are at 7:30 p.m. July 25-26, July 31, and Aug. 1-3.

The classic family-friendly entertainment musical has a cast of 28 performers (ages 5-75) from around the region who love the songs and heart-warming story beloved by so many. ALT will now add to that enjoyment with an expansion of custom-made projections and special effects mastered by Technical Coordinator Brant McCance. The production is directed by Kevin Frakes and Lee Cox, with musical direction by Rich Alexander and choreography by Quinn Perez. The directors and Dennis Stevenson will also be premiering innovative new lighting equipment during the show — and figuring out just how to best utilize a “live” Toto.

Dorothy (Corrine Jones) and Toto (Miss Jazzy P) will have many adventures on their quest to find their heart’s desire and best that very Wicked Witch of the West (Pat Kulish). Friends and foe are encountered on that beautiful Yellow Brick Road in the forms of Glinda the Good Witch (Addie Gramelspacher), The Scarecrow (Shea Maples), The Tinman (Brant McCance), the Cowardly Lion (Margery Handy), the Wizard-humbug himself (Andrew Richards) and the kindly guard at the Oz Gate (Hal Morgan). All of the principal players play multiple roles, which makes for quick changes and innovative costuming and makeup — and a first-rate backstage crew headed up by Kelly Hougland. The talented ensemble cast of singers and dancers include the Bates family (Jesse, Tony, Tayla, Bethany, Alex and Levi), Olivia Buck, Zachary Cable, Samuel Chapman, Alysa and Wesley Dutko, Tanna Hoffman, Nadja Kapetanovich, Karlena Lahey (also serving as summer intern), Quinn Perez, Devin Sadler, Marvin Short, Emma Sugent and Kya Wonders. Audiences will surely enjoy some new dance numbers and the costumes engineered for the Alton production by Grand Ball Costumes of Charleston, Ill., and Sandi Costumes in Wood River.

Theater guests can attend the show for a ticket price of $20 and enjoy some ice cream, photo ops with Dorothy and Toto (and perhaps the rest of the crew) — and see the very best in live theater produced by the most enthusiastic directing team in town. For information or tickets, call (618) 462-3205 or visit the website.

